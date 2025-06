Man injured in Raleigh shooting on Star Street; suspect at large

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was injured in a shooting in Raleigh Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Star Street.

Officers responding to the scene found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The victim's identity has not been disclosed.

Authorities stated that the suspect remains at large, but there is no ongoing threat to the public.