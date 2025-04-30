State of the People Power Tour kicks off in Durham to boost civic engagement among Black voters

The event brought together artists, nonprofit leaders, activists, and politicians who offered both insights and practical tools for community action.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Civic leaders, activists, and others gathered Tuesday night at St. Joseph's AME Church in Durham for a North Carolina stop of the "State of the People Power Tour," a national campaign focused on increasing political engagement and empowerment.

The tour, organized partially in response to the national climate following President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office during his second term, aims to strengthen grassroots efforts and amplify marginalized voices ahead of the next election cycle.

"People are really feeling in this moment a lot of despair," said activist Tamika Mallory, one of the national organizers of the tour. "Folks are feeling like they did everything in their power to ensure that we did not end up in the situation that we're in."

Audience members also had the opportunity to ask questions and connect directly with organizers.

Pastor Jay Augustine of St. Joseph's AME said the church was a natural fit for the event.

"We were excited to be political, but not to be partisan," Augustine said. "We're talking about issues that affect everyday citizens in North Carolina. The chaos emanating from Washington, but we're not placing blame on any particular party. We're encouraging people to be involved, to be civically active."

As audience members asked questions, tour organizers helped group people who had similar concerns and could offer their expertise in a collaborative way, hoping to start creating solutions to problems in real time.

"We're putting people in place where we're bringing all that we have to spark that fire," Mallory said. "But we can't let the fire go out. The people in the local communities have to keep putting their wood in."

The work will continue on Wednesday, with a full slate of workshops and a vendor resource fair happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Mark AME Zion on Roxboro Street in Durham.

The North Carolina tour stop will culminate in a "Rally For Change" on Wednesday night in Raleigh. It will be held at the Bicentennial Plaza on Edenton Street starting at 6 p.m. and will feature speakers including LeVelle Moton, VanVan, Tamika Mallory, Mysonne, and Angelo Pinto.

If you want to learn more about the State of the People Power Tour, click here.