Teens in stolen car run over Raleigh police officer's foot, lead cops on chase before crashing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh police officer escaped injury when the driver of a stolen vehicle ran over the officer's foot, RPD said Friday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. after officers responded to a call about a car theft at the Food Lion at 2720 Lake Wheeler Road.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle near Farm Road and Fayetteville Road and pulled it over. The driver fled the scene and rolled over the officer's foot.

Wake County deputies and Garner police officers soon joined the chase. The stolen vehicle drove into Garner, hit another car, and eventually crashed into a pole at Grovemont Road and Old Stage Road.

Three juveniles got out and ran but were soon taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options.

