Super Bowl 2025: A roundup of the best commercials from the game

Take a look at some of the best commercials from Sunday's big game.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles engage in a rematch at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, brands are pulling out all the stops with star-studded, nostalgia-packed commercials.

From Ben and Casey Affleck suiting up for a new DunKings spot to a wild Mountain Dew ad featuring singer Seal as a literal seal, this year's lineup offers plenty of buzz.

"Good Morning America" rounded up some of the viral ads featuring A-list cameos from food and beverage brands, among others.

Seal as a seal in Mountain Dew's commercial

In Mountain Dew's 2025 Super Bowl ad, singer Seal humorously transforms into a literal seal to perform "Kiss from a Lime," a playful twist on his hit "Kiss from a Rose."

Set on Baja Beach, the 30-second spot features Seal serenading Becky G with the Baja Blast-inspired rendition, blending surreal visuals with a touch of nostalgia.

The ad begins with Becky G enjoying a Mountain Dew Baja Blast, which transports her to a tropical scene where Seal, as a seal, leads a chorus of marine mammals. He sings, "Baby, I compare it to a kiss from a lime, on the bay," adding humor by noting, "Ooh, the more I think of it, it's strange I'm a seal, yeah."

The commercial culminates with Seal's powerful vocals causing a volcano to erupt in the background, as orcas leap from the water in awe.

'When Sally Met Hellmann's' reunites Meg Ryan & Billy Crystal for a nostalgic Super Bowl ad

Hellmann's brings Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal back to Katz's Deli for a Super Bowl spot that playfully nods to "When Harry Met Sally."

In the 30-second ad, airing during the second quarter, the duo recreates their iconic diner scene, this time with a creamy twist.

As they celebrate their anniversary, Sally upgrades her turkey sandwich with Hellmann's mayo, leading to a reaction that once again turns heads.

The ad ends with a surprise cameo from Sydney Sweeney, who delivers the legendary line: "I'll have what she's having."

Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck & Jeremy Strong star in Dunkin's new Super Bowl ad

Ben Affleck suits up once again for a new DunKings Super Bowl spot -- this time joined by his brother, Casey Affleck, and "Succession" star Jeremy Strong.

The ad shows the Affleck brothers outside Strong's dressing room in "The Bean Method." While Casey, in a fuzzy pink bucket hat, explains that Strong is deep in method acting, the camera reveals him fully submerged in a vat of coffee beans.

Produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity, the full ad airs during the game's first commercial break, marking Dunkin's third straight Super Bowl appearance.

Matthew McConaughey unravels Food & Football conspiracy in Uber Eats Super Bowl ad

In Uber Eats' full Super Bowl ad, Matthew McConaughey links football history to food, suggesting it's all part of a "conspiracy to make us hungry."

The star-studded Century of Cravings spot features McConaughey alongside Kevin Bacon, who humorously ties his name to the sport's origins. As McConaughey, Buffalo wings in hand, chats with Sean Evans and Bill, he morphs into NFL legends, including a Mike Ditka look, before meeting Martha Stewart and Charli XCX in an NFL boardroom.

The ad concludes with McConaughey pitching his wild idea to director Greta Gerwig.

Post Malone & Shane Gillis bring the party in Bud Light's Super Bowl ad

Bud Light reunites with Post Malone and Shane Gillis for its Super Bowl LIX spot, where the duo plays the "big men on the cul-de-sac," livening up dull backyard gatherings by using a leaf blower to shoot beer cans as invites.

The ad culminates with a surprise cameo from Peyton Manning, who appears in jorts and a fanny pack.

This marks Malone's fourth Super Bowl campaign with the brand, while Gillis makes his debut.

Pringles stacks a mustached cast for Super Bowl Ad

Pringles' Super Bowl ad features mustached celebrities like Adam Brody, Nick Offerman, and James Harden in a spot in a quirky spot filled with humor and mystery.

In the ad, Brody blows into a Pringles can, summoning mustaches from Offerman, Harden, Coach Andy Reid, Mr. Potatohead, and more, all while passing the phone to legendary mustaches and Pringles fans.

This marks Pringles' eighth consecutive Super Bowl appearance, continuing its tradition of mustache-themed humor.

Set to a parody of the '60s Batman TV show theme song, the ad highlights the brand's playful approach to marketing.