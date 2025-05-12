Suspended Franklin County school principal could lose job

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high school principal in Franklin County has been suspended, and he could be fired.

The school district said Franklinton High School Principal Russell Holloman was suspended in April after district leaders were made aware of an incident that happened with the school baseball team.

It happened at an away game on March 4. Hollomon was suspended April 22.

Russell Hollomon

Holloman has been a principal at the high school since 2014. The school district said Hollomon was recommended for termination May 7.

The Franklin County School Board is meeting Monday night and could vote on Holloman's termination.

"Please know that the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority," a schools spokesperson told ABC11 in an email.

