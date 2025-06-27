State tax refunds still no show for some in NC months after filing deadline

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Many viewers have reached out to Eyewitness News about trouble obtaining their tax refund payment.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue has the following message posted on the department website: 'NCDOR's print vendor unexpectedly went out of business. As a result, there will be delays for tax papers expecting a paper refund check."

However, we spoke with one viewer who says it's been hard to get answers, even for those who are supposed to have direct deposits.

"The North Carolina Department of Revenue hasn't stood up. Nobody is standing up and telling the people of North Carolina that this is the problem," said Norman Allen. We spoke with Norman Allen, who is expressing frustration after still having not received their state refund check. Allen tells ABC11, he and his wife filed their tax returns in February, confirmed the state received their paperwork shortly after, but months later, with no refund, he was left with more questions than answers.

"The two phone numbers of the customer service number run you into a voice loop that disconnects you," said Allen. ABC11 took on Allen's case and got in touch with the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Due to privacy laws, they could not comment, but a taxpayer advocate connected with Allen. Allen was able to speak with the advocate, provide more information, and shortly after, finally received his tax refund.

But there are other taxpayers still waiting for answers. On the agency's social media, there are comments asking about the timeline of refunds. The Department of Revenue Website describes how the printing company went out of business, causing there to be a delay for those expecting paper checks, impacting around 300,000 people. The department says other delays may be due to incomplete or incorrect information on the filer's part or waiting for review or verification. For a period of time the 'where is my refund' portal was unavailable; however, as of June 26, it seems to be back up and running.

But lack of communication, Allen says, was the biggest frustration. "It comes back to the accountability, it comes back to leadership," said Allen.

ABC11 News asked the Department of Revenue several questions, like the normal turnaround time to get your refund, what they're doing to expedite paper check delivery, why the 'check my status' portal wasn't working for several weeks. We have not heard back.

