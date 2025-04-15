Teacher, ex-principal arrested, accused of hosting house party for teens in Florida

A former elementary school principal and a current teacher are facing charges after an alleged house party with teenagers.

Police said there were more than a hundred kids drinking and upsetting neighbors in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, the former principal at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School, was charged with child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and hosting an open house party.

Current teacher, Karly Anderson, was charged with disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication.

The party allegedly happened at the former principal's home in January where there were more than 100 kids drinking underage, according to investigators.

Neighbors called 911 to complain about the noise levels and dozens of cars on the street.

"I'm in this group chat with a bunch of kids at this party and they're all sending videos of everybody drinking, and there's like fights going on," a 911 caller said.

Police called Hill-Brodigan to come home and shut the party down.

A few hours later, police were called back to the home when a 17-year-old was shaking and vomiting on the front lawn.

Body camera video worn by a police officer shows the former principal walk out of her house to her driveway and about 25 seconds later she walks back inside.

Video shows Anderson approaches an officer to say she was concerned about the teen.

The officer tells her that she is also intoxicated, and she responds: "Oh, who cares. So, I can get in your car and ride with you or call my husband."

The state attorney's office filed misdemeanor charges for disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication against Anderson.

She was cleared of felony charges. The department of children and family services cleared her of child neglect charges.

Hill-Brodigan remains suspended without pay. Her attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

