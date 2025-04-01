Theft suspect in custody after Wake County police chase, crash

A man suspected of stealing from a Garner business led Wake County deputies on a chase before crashing into another vehicle.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in custody Monday after a police chase ended in a crash in Wake County.

The sheriff's office said that deputies saw a truck about 3:15 p.m. that matched the description of one involved in a larceny that just happened in Garner.

Garner Police said a man stole a necklace from Anfesa's Jewelers and fled in a white truck.

Deputies tried to stop the truck near White Oak Road and US 70, but the driver did not stop.

The driver eventually crashed into a car near Yeargan Road. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for crash-related injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

