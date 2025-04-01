Theft suspect in custody after Wake County police chase, crash

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in custody Monday after a police chase ended in a crash in Wake County.
The sheriff's office said that deputies saw a truck about 3:15 p.m. that matched the description of one involved in a larceny that just happened in Garner.
Garner Police said a man stole a necklace from Anfesa's Jewelers and fled in a white truck.
Deputies tried to stop the truck near White Oak Road and US 70, but the driver did not stop.
The driver eventually crashed into a car near Yeargan Road. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for crash-related injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
