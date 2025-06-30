Tillis reelection announcement sparks fevered interest in his soon-to-be vacant Senate seat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ahead of an 8-minute-long public and fiery rebuke of President Donald Trump's so-called One Big Beautiful Bill, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis also announced Sunday he would not be seeking reelection in 2026, citing "partisan gridlock" and wanting to spend more time with his family as reasons for his decision to step down.

Tillis, who is 64 years old, celebrated a wedding anniversary on Saturday, and instead of being with his family, he felt a responsibility to be on Capitol Hill working through the president's bill.

"Mr President, we owe it to the American people and I owe it to the people of North Carolina, to withhold my affirmative vote until it's demonstrated to me that we've done our homework," Tillis said on the Senate floor. "What's wrong with actually understanding what this bill does?"

Before Tillis' comments, he had announced his intentions not to seek reelection in 2026, effectively leaving the seat wide open for other contenders to take advantage of the opportunity and potentially affect the balance of power in Washington.

On Truth Social, Trump signaled that he would be meeting with people in North Carolina in the coming weeks to identify who he would endorse to replace Tillis.

Among a short list of potential candidates whose names have emerged in conversation were Lara Trump and RNC chair Michael Whatley. Rep. Pat Harrigan is said to be considering a run; former North Carolina House Speaker Rep. Tim Moore and Republican Andy Nilsson, who announced his intention in January, were among others.

"What has happened in the last 24 hours is not a big surprise to me," Nilsson told ABC11. "What I am doing right now is being focused on my own campaign. Continuing to build our support, which is coming in very strongly, and hoping that we will be the campaign that President Trump looks at when he makes his endorsement."

A spokesperson for the NCGOP said Chairman Jason Simmons will likely provide feedback to the president as a search for a candidate is being conducted.

On the Democratic side, former NC congressman Wiley Nickel made his intentions public in April that he was prepared to challenge Tillis for the seat.

"I'm feeling really good about our chances to win the Senate race. No matter what far-right extremists Donald Trump picks, I'm the Democrat ready to run and win this race," he said by phone Monday in a conversation with ABC11.

In addition to Nickel, a spokesperson for former Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed that, "Governor Cooper continues to strongly consider a run for the Senate and will decide in the coming weeks."

Nickel, on the other hand, is steaming ahead.

"As far as hypotheticals, I'm just focusing on my race. Not one someone may or may not do," Nickel said.

ABC11 reached out to other potential candidates but has yet to hear back.