Reaction pours in after Sen. Thom Tillis announces he won't run for reelection

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Reaction poured in Sunday after North Carolina's senior senator, Thom Tillis, announced that he would not run for reelection.

Tillis released a statement on Sunday, saying in part: "In Washington over the last few years, it's become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species."

President Donald Trump took aim at Tillis in late-night social media posts, saying he would campaign against Tillis if needed and meet with potential primary challengers. By stepping aside, Tillis potentially avoided what appears to be happening in Texas with longtime Sen. John Cornyn facing a huge deficit in polls against popular Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Reaction came from both sides of the political aisle Sunday.

"I have known and worked with Thom Tillis for almost two decades. While we certainly disagree about many issues, I know him to be a man of many gifts who loves our state and our nation," said Democratic Congresswoman Deborah Ross. "In opposing the Republican budget bill, Senator Tillis is putting his commitment to the people of North Carolina above his loyalty to the leaders of the Republican Party. This kind of moral courage is increasingly uncommon in Washington Republicans and should be commended."

Ross said she looked forward to working with Tillis during the remainder of his term on western North Carolina recovery and supporting innovation in Research Triangle Park.

The North Carolina Democratic Party was less charitable in its remarks.

"Thom Tillis spent years putting DC Republicans and corporate donors ahead of the people of North Carolina, and voters noticed," said NCDP Chair Anderson Clayton. "Today, Thom Tillis finally faced reality: this made him wildly unpopular. No matter who the NCGOP chooses as a rubber stamp to green light their extreme cuts to funding for public schools, slashes to Social Security and Medicare, and attacks against reproductive freedom, we'll be ready to fight back."

Clayton said that next November, North Carolinians would "finally elect a senator that will actually fight for North Carolina." The North Carolina Republican Party vowed to keep control of Tillis' seat.

"Senator Tillis has announced his decision to not seek re-election to the U.S. Senate, and we wish him well in his retirement from public service," said NCGOP Chairman Jason Simmons. "As we move forward into the midterm elections, we will hold this seat for Republicans in 2026 and continue to deliver on President Trump's America First priorities."

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee pounced on the news as further evidence that the Republican congressional majority was in jeopardy as the midterms near.

"Thom Tillis' decision not to run for reelection is another blow to Republicans' chances as they face a midterm backlash that puts their majority at risk," said DSCC spokesperson Maeve Coyle. Even Tillis admits the GOP plan to slash Medicaid and spike costs for families is toxic - and in 2026, Democrats will flip North Carolina's Senate seat."

