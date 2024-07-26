As times get tough, more people using crowdsourcing fundraisers for emergency evictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Regardless of income, many people are feeling the rising cost of housing and grocery bills. When it's hard to make ends meet, some are turning to crowd-sourcing for help

GoFundMe told ABC11 that the site has seen a 40% increase in eviction fundraisers compared to pre-pandemic levels nationally.

Michael lives in Knightdale but has no place to call home.

"I can sleep at the truck stop because there's other truckers sleeping there and stuff and nobody bothers you," said Michael, who didn't want to use his last name.

Michael's story is one of thousands on GoFundMe who are facing evictions or struggles with housing.

"All it takes is like a bad week, a bad month, a bad day," said Michael. "You could end up, you know, just like this. You fall behind enough. It's hard to catch up sometimes."

Christina, a Sanford mother of five, was forced to unexpectedly move from a place they called home for 10 years.

"It's a lot of sacrificing that you have to do in order to get certain things done. But there's a will, there's a way," said Christina, who also did not use to use her last name.

According to GoFundMe, in North Carolina, eviction fundraisers have seen a 42% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels.

While both are working, Michael, a rideshare driver; and Chistina, a CNA; one emergency put each of them in a bind.

Michael suffers from pulmonary arterial hypertension.

"I've spent the last almost two years fighting for my disability, and it's constant doctor's appointments and more forms that they need and all this. And finally, I just ran out of time and ended up on the street," said Michael.

GoFundMe representatives shared this statement with ABC11: "It's clear that Americans are feeling the effects of the nation's housing crisis as more and more individuals turn to our platform for help."

Michael said GoFundMe was his last resort after facing hurdles with county agencies and nonprofits.

"You go to them, they're like it's a six-month waiting list. It's an eight-month waiting list, like all these things. And it's like, well, then I guess I'm in my car for six months at least," said Michael.

The Federal Reserve System reported that about 35% of adults do not have $400 available to cover unexpected expenses.

Christina said she believes there should be more efforts to improve wages and create more affordable housing.