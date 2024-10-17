Town of Apex breaks ground on Apex Peakway SW Connector: 'A long time coming'

After the project is completed, officials hope for easier commutes, economic development, and safer routes.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Longtime Apex resident Doug Boyette is seeing the Apex Peakway almost come full circle, from naming the road in 1991 when the council launched a contest, to watching officials break ground on the SW Connector on Thursday that will close one of two missing gaps in the loop.

"Brings tears to my eyes. It's been a long time coming," Boyette said.

The segment by South Salem Street has been in the works for years, but finally gained traction to where officials hope to complete construction by 2027.

Our infrastructure is very important, and with the growth, we have to make that a priority. - Jacques Gilbert, Apex mayor

"Connectivity is huge," Apex Mayor Jacques Gilbert said. "I believe this will relieve some of that (traffic) pressure, and then those priorities are coming along the way a few years for road widening and things like that. So, this connection is extremely paramount for our residents."

Apex was once known as a "small town" and is now one of the fastest-growing places in the country, and Boyette is eager to see how the project will affect traffic and connectivity in the area.

"Traffic is quite a quite a headache now around it," Boyette said. "All this will stimulate (growth), it will help."

The vision includes a four-lane bridge over South Salem Street and the CSX rail line that's divided by concrete barriers on the road.

After the project is completed, officials hope for easier commutes, economic development and safer routes.

"Our infrastructure is very important, and with the growth, we have to make that a priority," Gilbert said.