ABC11 Together, Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots is underway for kids across central NC

The Raleigh Christmas Parade celebrated 80 years this year. It signals the start of the holidays season across central North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Walt Disney Company is celebrating the season of giving by kicking off Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive. Since 1947, Disney has teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots Program.

Toys for Tots Marines and volunteers have distributed 677 million toys to over 301 million children - thanks in part to Disney's support.

The goal is to bring comfort, happiness and inspiration to children in need during the holiday season. ABC11 Together invites you to join us as we continue this tradition through Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive.

Here's how you can help

Click on ABC11 Together Toys for Tot and make a donation.

The relationship between Disney and Toys for Tots dates back to the program's beginnings when Walt Disney and his studio artists personally designed the Toys for Tots train logo that is still in use today.

Please join ABC11 Together as we help deliver hope to kids and their families this holiday season.

Fans and families can join the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive by donating a toy online at DisneyStore.com/ToyDrive now through Dec. 24, 2024, or by donating a new, unwrapped toy in person at a U.S. Disney Store location, the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, or in select locations at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, now through Dec. 13, 2024.

Toy collections will also be hosted by ABC Owned Television Stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco and Fresno, and at in-person film screenings and events.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.