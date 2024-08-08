Triangle residents make preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the triangle prepares for the effects of Tropical Storm Debby, many people are doing what they can to stock up on things like food and gas.

"I don't get the eggs and bread and milk or anything. Like that. I'm just gassing up my car," said Garner resident Lisa Trueblood. "I got extra gas, extra water and filling my tab, things like that, making sure I have non-perishables, flashlights, candles."

Trueblood said she's not worried about power outages, but being close to a hospital, she does worry about flooding.

"Probably because we are by a waterway in Lake Benson, and everything is so different," Trueblood said. "It all runs downhill and we're at the bottom of a hill."

Raleigh resident James Teza said he's ready to weather the storm with his girlfriend and work remotely.

"They've already said, unless it's, you know, the sun shining tomorrow morning, just go ahead and assume that we're going to go work from home tomorrow," he said.

With multiple school cancellations on Thursday, Princess Capehart told ABC11 she's thankful to have childcare for her toddlers.

"They can still open. So that's a lifesaver," she said.

After a quick supermarket run to grab the kid's favorite grapes, Capeheart has ways to keep them occupied.

'As far as activities and stuff at home, I don't have anything planned," she said. "But they do have like toys and stuff to keep them busy. And they do have like arts and crafts."