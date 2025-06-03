Tropical development being monitored for possible impact in NC, rain chances increase this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hurricane season just began on June 1, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is already watching an area off the Southeast coast for possible development.

The NHC is giving this system a low 10% chance of development at this time. Those odds may increase in the days to come.

Regardless of tropical development or not, we're expecting rain in Central NC from this system on Thursday. Rain could move in as early as Wednesday night and can be expected at times through Thursday night.

This will be a quick-moving system as a front moving in this weekend will sweep it out to sea.

Stay up to date with the First Alert Weather Team in the days to come for more details regarding timing and impacts.