Trailer: Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer star in 'Golden Girls'-inspired sitcom, 'Mid-Century Modern'

Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham star as the "golden gays" in new Hulu comedy.

LOS ANGELES -- From the creators of "Will & Grace" comes "Mid-Century Modern," a new sitcom starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham.

"Mid-Century Modern" follows three gay best friends, "who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one (Lane) lives with his mother (Linda Lavin). As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there's always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done."

As the trio adapt to life together in Palm Springs, they face the ups and downs of life, love and friendship.

The series is from executive producers Max Mutchnick & David Kohan and executive producer Ryan Murphy.

Guest stars include Pamela Adlon, Vanessa Bayer, Kimberly Coles, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Judd Hirsch, Richard Kind, Stephanie Koenig, Billie Lourd, Esther Moon Wu, Jaime Moyer, Cheri Oteri, Rhea Perlman, Zane Phillips and more.

Stars Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer also executive produce the series, along with James Burrows, who also serves as director.

"Mid-Century Modern" premieres March 28 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.