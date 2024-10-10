Travel writer, TV host Rick Steves recovering from surgery after prostate cancer diagnosis

Travel writer and TV host Rick Steves, who is known for his Europe information, is recovering from surgery after a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Travel writer and TV host Rick Steves, who is known for his Europe information, is recovering from surgery after a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Travel writer and TV host Rick Steves, who is known for his Europe information, is recovering from surgery after a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Travel writer and TV host Rick Steves, who is known for his Europe information, is recovering from surgery after a prostate cancer diagnosis.

EDMONDS, Wash. -- Travel writer and TV host Rick Steves said he is recovering from surgery after learning he has prostate cancer.

Steves revealed his diagnosis in August.

On Tuesday, the 69-year-old posted on social media, saying he had a successful surgery to remove his prostate, and spent a night in the hospital.

He said the doctor said there was no sign the cancer had spread.

RELATED: Jenna Fischer is 'cancer free' after being diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer

He wrote they won't really know how the surgery went until the lab results are in, and he hopes that's when he'll hear the words "cancer-free."

Steves started his business, Rick Steves' Europe, in 1976, according to his website. He produces guidebooks, a public television show, a weekly public radio show, a travel column and more.