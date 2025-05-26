'Thank you for serving': Families of veterans gather at Memorial Day events across Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Monday morning, David Russ visited his father's gravesite at Raleigh National Cemetery.

"It's a memorial service for him today, and (for) all these other people out here, there's so many of them," said Russ.

His father, Isham H. Russ, served in the U.S. Army in France during World War I. Russ has two other family members buried on the grounds, which drew a steady stream of visitors Monday.

"Thank you for serving. All of you guys. Everybody that's here right now. I thank them. Because we wouldn't have the United States if they didn't serve," said Angela Danforth.

Danforth and her sister DeJuana Wilson visited their father's gravesite Monday afternoon. He served in the Navy during World War II.

"They served to protect that country here and give us the lifestyle that we are able to live today here and abroad," said Wilson.

Raleigh National Cemetery, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1997, is closed to new internments. While the majority of people buried on the grounds are veterans, there are also spouses of military members.

Danforth said her father rarely spoke of his time in the military, a trait he shared with Gary Matsey's dad, who served in the Air Force during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

"When we talked about it, it was very rare so we would listen. But my dad's point was you have to stand up to a bully. You have to make sure they never get back up," said Matsey, a former NC State adjunct professor.

Memorial Day was first held in 1868, originally called "Decoration Day. It wasn't until 1971 that it was formally named "Memorial Day," through the work of Congress.

"Your freedom is the most costly thing indeed. You look around here, this cemetery, you can see the cost of freedom," Matsey explained.

"A lot of (younger people) grew up, don't realize how good they got it now, and a lot of that's been based on trying to protect this country and all of us," Russ said.

Towns and cities across the Triangle held their own commemorations across the day, including in Cary. Nicole Leto, whose father John Bates served in Vietnam, said she attends the annual event.

"I saw a little boy today who had a 'hero' sign, and I just thought this is what we need. We need to bring our little ones out to teach them, keep it going. Just a community that respects and appreciates everything that people have sacrificed for the protection of our country," said Leto.