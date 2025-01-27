TRW kicks off Monday, participating restaurants offer multi-course menu options, fixed pricing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday.

The week-long event features restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill. Participating businesses offer special multi-course menu options and fixed pricing. No reservations, tickets or passes are required.

It will be $15 for a three-course lunch, with dinner costing between $25 to $50 per person. This does not include drinks, tax or tips.

The celebration runs through Feb. 2, 2025.

You can find the full list of participating restaurants here.

