Days after woman, 2 children stabbed to death, Fayetteville community still in shock

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Eyewitness News is speaking with members of the Haitian church community in Fayetteville after the stabbing deaths of three relatives of a prominent pastor there. The case has been sending shockwaves through the community.

Fayetteville police say Mackendy Darbouze stabbed and killed three members of his family, 77-year-old Beatrice Desir, a 13-year-old and a 4-year-old multiple times at their home on Bell Arthur Lane Friday, Feb. 21.

Yves Saintiche tells ABC11 he regularly works with the family at their church in Lumberton and says this kind of violence is unheard of in their community.

"I was not ready for that kind of news," Saintiche said. "The only thing we can do is keep on praying for them and hopefully that God help them find comfort in this situation."

Authorities say Darbouze can be seen in the home surveillance footage walking around with a knife; that knife was later found bloodied in Darbouze's room. There were also three other children in the home at the time. Fayetteville police say it's still unknown if there was a motive and they are actively investigating.

"Stating and knowing that it is a tragedy that occurred, there is a lot to the story that we have to figure out," said Fayetteville Police Chief Kem Braden. "My dedication to the community and to that family is we will fully investigate and make sure that that that the proper person is taken to court."

Authorities say Darbouze was the one who answered the door when police responded to the 911 call of a stabbing at the home that was made by someone who was inside. Braden says police did not have to use force when they arrested the Darbouze at the home on Friday.