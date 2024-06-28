Trolley Pub Raleigh makes accommodations due to intense heat

The popular Trolley Pub Raleigh is making accommodations to deal with the heat wave and keep passengers cool during their drive.

The popular Trolley Pub Raleigh is making accommodations to deal with the heat wave and keep passengers cool during their drive.

The popular Trolley Pub Raleigh is making accommodations to deal with the heat wave and keep passengers cool during their drive.

The popular Trolley Pub Raleigh is making accommodations to deal with the heat wave and keep passengers cool during their drive.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Trolley Pub Raleigh is making accommodations to deal with the heat.

The popular pub on wheels travels through downtown Raleigh.

With the recent heat wave, the company that runs the trolley told ABC11 it's now taking steps to help passengers stay cool during their drive--including carrying extra water bottles.

ALSO SEE: Without AC in trucks, delivery drivers push through extremely hot days: 'Give us some water'

"We want people to finish the tour and think about when they're coming back again. In conditions like this, we certainly don't want them saying wow they made me work harder than I thought it would be," Tom Griffin with Trolley Pub said. "We want people to dress comfortably, especially on hot days. Light colored and loose fitting clothing is key, wearing shoes that are comfortable."

The trolley said it also plans to shorten its times between bars to allow more time for AC.