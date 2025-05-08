NC Highway Patrol pursuit, investigation leads to closure of Red Mill Rd ramp at I-85 in Durham

The NC Highway Patrol confirms a pursuit ended on Red Mill Road at I-85 in Durham, prompting the closure.

The NC Highway Patrol confirms a pursuit ended on Red Mill Road at I-85 in Durham, prompting the closure.

The NC Highway Patrol confirms a pursuit ended on Red Mill Road at I-85 in Durham, prompting the closure.

The NC Highway Patrol confirms a pursuit ended on Red Mill Road at I-85 in Durham, prompting the closure.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) confirms that a chase led to road closures just outside of Durham.

The pursuit ended just before 10 a.m. Thursday on Red Mill Road near I-85 and the area is closed to traffic.

People traveling near the area may see a large turnout of troopers and deputies due to the Durham County Sheriff's Office on the scene assisting the NCSHP.

Authorities say at this time there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding area and they are not looking for any suspects.

ABC11 News spoke with some drivers who are waiting for the road to open. Some say they have been waiting for at least one hour and the overpass is the only way they can get through to their destination.

Highway patrol hasn't said when the area will reopen to traffic.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.