VIDEO: Scenes of Helene's deadly wrath from western to central North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Helene moved through North Carolina on Friday as a tropical storm, leaving a trail of destruction and tragedy across the state.

The storm left a 500-mile path of destruction, weather experts say. It's one of the largest storms the Gulf of Mexico has seen in the last century.

In North Carolina, extreme floods washed away homes and bridges. At one point, authorities closed 400 roads deeming them unsafe for travel. Governor Roy Cooper called Helene's wrath in western North Carolina is "catastrophic" of historic proportion."

"This is an unprecedented tragedy that requires an unprecedented response," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said.

Here are some visuals of the devastation left behind:

