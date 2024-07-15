North Carolina GOP leaders, political scholars weigh in on impacts of assassination attempt

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the shockwaves of Sunday's assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump reverberate around the country -- and North Carolina -- local Republican Party leaders and political scholars are weighing in on how it may impact the 2024 Elections.

"I think he's going to use this for his benefit. Will Republicans take advantage of that? That's the big question I think," said Steve Bergstrom, former Chair of the Wake County GOP.

Bergstrom said he believes Trump's supporters will be galvanized by the images that circulated in the wake of the attempted assassination, and that both Trump's response -- and the response of his Republican base -- have him more confident in Trump's election than ever.

"To be shot at, to stand up, and to tell Americans to continue to fight for America, for what we believe in. I thought it was inspiring," he said.

Sandy Joiner and Donna Williams both help lead the Western Wake Republican Club and echoed that same assessment.

"I'm very confident, especially after yesterday," Joiner, the Club President, said. "I was confident already, and now I'm very confident."

Joiner and Williams are in Milwaukee this week for the Republican National Convention, where Trump will speak as planned. Williams said that energy at the Convention is high, and said that supporters of the former President are re-energized.

"I can't even put my finger on the pulse of what the excitement's going to be like, and what the determination is going to be to get that man elected in November," she said.

Political experts say November is still a ways away. Political science professor Steven Greene says it's still too early to determine the potential impact of the attempted assassination come election season.

"Amazing iconic images are amazing iconic images, and sometimes change the world, but also don't necessarily win elections," Greene, a professor at North Carolina State, said Sunday.

Greene said it will be the reaction of those few, coveted undecided voters that will ultimately matter most.

"Historically, we know that sympathy, increased popularity can really work for politicians. On the other hand, my question is: who's mind does this change?" he said.

On the eve of the Republican National Convention, Greene said Sunday's shooting is a seminal event likely to be studied for generations to come.

"I think this is one of those moments - we still don't know what the reverberations are gonna be - but that will absolutely go down in history as a key moment in American politics," he said.