NC reps react to possible assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump

Numerous state, US senate, congressional leaders respond to shooting that killed one person, injured former president Trump.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Political leaders in North Carolina are reacting to the possible assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

He was swarmed by Secret Service agents and rushed off the stage after a gunman opened fire at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, officials said.

"Violence has no place in our politics or communities. I am grateful for the quick response by law enforcement today and hope former President Trump is not seriously injured," said NC Governor Roy Cooper.

Both candidates for governor in November responded on social media.

Democratic candidate Josh Stein posted on Twitter.

Republican candidate Mark Robinson asked for peace in a video response.

U.S. Senator from North Carolina, Thom Tillis responded with this statement:

"This was a heinous assassination attempt and thank God that President Trump is safe. Keep praying for those who were shot. Violence in our political system can never be tolerated."

House Representative Virginia Foxx said she was praying for the former president.

Congressman Wiley Nickel said this in a statement:

"I wish for a full recovery for all impacted and strength for their families during this difficult time. I unequivocally denounce political violence in the strongest terms imaginable."

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey issued the following statement on the shooting:

"I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the tragedy that occurred in Pennsylvania today during President Trump's rally. This reported assassination attempt was abhorrent."