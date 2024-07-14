People in Raleigh react to attempted assassination of Former President Donald Trump

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As people in the Capital City went about their Sundays, the weight of Saturday's attack on former President Donald Trump loomed heavily.

Most people ABC11 asked to give comments on camera weren't comfortable doing so amid heightened political division. Those who were comfortable speaking all agreed on one thing - they hope this is a unifying moment for our country.

"Pretty shocked, it's very tough to see on live television. What went on -- it's very disturbing," one person told ABC11.

"I just hope that the president can recover, and hopefully this will bring about some change, especially in the US," another said.

"I think the best you can hope for is that it brings people together at this point," a third person told our crews.

Others expressed concern that someone with these intentions could gain access to an assault-style rifle and carry out this type of attack.

"That's the problem that we have with so many people thinking that they could take the law in their own hands, and so that's the pity of it," she told ABC11.

"I'm just happy that the like, Secret Service could do their job because that's what they're there for to protect the president," another said.

The overall message remains the same -- unity is the most important thing for the country in the wake of this attempted assassination of a former president and current presidential candidate.

"Stop the rhetoric and let's move on. Heal."