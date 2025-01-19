Trump to hold 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally' on inauguration eve

President-elect Donald Trump is marking his historic political comeback to the White House with a signature "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" in Washington on Sunday, bringing together more than 20,000 supporters to the nation's capital ahead of Inauguration Day.

The rally is set to be held at Capital One Arena Sunday afternoon, mirroring the Madison Square Garden rally he held in New York City last October, which served as his closing remarks to American voters a week before Election Day in November.

The Sunday rally is one of numerous festivities planned to celebrate Trump's second inauguration, along with fireworks Saturday night at his Virginia golf club and exclusive receptions and dinners.

At the same time, it's a move to pay a special tribute to the major role big arena rallies have played in all three of Trump's presidential bids to galvanize his supporters and to carry that campaign spirit into his second-term presidency.

The rally is also set to feature performances by several celebrities featured during Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, including the disco band Village People -- the '70s group behind Trump's beloved "Y.M.C.A." and his rally dance -- and country singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood, whose signature song "God Bless the U.S.A." has served as Trump's rally walkout song throughout his campaign.

Longtime Trump supporter and rock musician Kid Rock, country musician Billy Ray Cyrus and Liberty University's Praise Choir are also set to perform at the rally.

On Monday, Trump and his supporters are expected to once again gather at Capital One Arena, which is expected to serve as an overflow venue with the inauguration festivities moved to a much smaller space inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda due to frigid weather.

Trump on his social media platform touted a "live viewing" of his inauguration at the arena on Monday, and promised to join the crowd after he is sworn in.

"Everyone will be safe, everyone will be happy, and we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote.

On Monday, following the swearing-in ceremony and the presidential parade, three inauguration balls the Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball, all attended by Trump are set to conclude the inaugural festivities.

