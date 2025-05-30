Trump to hold a press conference with Elon Musk amid departure from administration

President Donald Trump announced on his social media platform Thursday that he will hold a press conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

This comes after the White House and Musk announced his departure from the administration on Wednesday. As a special government employee, Musk was limited to a 130-day appointment -- Friday marks 130 days since Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration.

"I am having a Press Conference tomorrow at 1:30 P.M. EST, with Elon Musk, at the Oval Office. This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific! See you tomorrow at the White House," Trump wrote.

On Thursday, a senior administration official told ABC News that Musk will continue to serve as an unofficial adviser to the president and could potentially attend White House meetings.