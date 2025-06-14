Trump addresses massive military parade in Washington| LIVE

The parade coincided with the president's 79th birthday.

A parade in Washington, D.C., commemorating the 250th anniversary of the armed services and coinciding with the birthday of President Donald Trump, took place Saturday with a grand showing of the military's power throughout the National Mall.

1 of 13 The colors are presented as President Donald Trump attends a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary on June 14, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Eighty-four military vehicles, including 28 Abrams tanks, 6,700 marching soldiers and other military presentations, were all on tap for the celebration, which also happened to fall on Trump's 79th birthday.

ABC News observed some people in the crowd wearing MAGA hats and others burst into singing "Happy Birthday," as the parade was about to begin. The parade started a half hour early -- at 6 p.m. -- due to weather.

Trump arrived with First Lady Melania Trump, watching the procession march down Constitution Avenue from a viewing stand near the White House. Trump stood and saluted the troops as they passed.

Pres. Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Sec. of the Army Daniel Driscoll and Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth attend a military parade on June 14, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Also in attendance were Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a former Army soldier and Guardsman, and Vice President JD Vance, a Marine veteran, and his family.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who served in the National Guard, also attended.

As the parade kicked off, soldiers marched in uniforms that represented America's biggest armed conflicts from the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror.

Crowds did not appear to be packed through the side streets throughout the Mall.

Toward the end of the event, Trump received a flag from a soldier who parachuted onto the White House Ellipse.

After that, the president gave the oath of enlistment to some 250 soldiers.

A military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

When asked Thursday what he hopes the public will remember about the American parade, Trump said, "How great our country is, very simple, and how strong our military is."

"We have the strongest military in the world," he added.

The event concludes with fireworks over the Tidal Basin.

A military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary crosses over the Potomac River from Virginia into Washington, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The Army said it has accounted for spending between $25 million and $45 million on the parade, staged on or near the National Mall.

About 6 in 10 Americans say that Saturday's parade is "not a good use" of government money, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Democrats have slammed the event and its costs.

Members of the military fire cannons as part of a 21-gun salute during an event to honor the Army's 250th anniversary on June 14, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

"Money should be put in medical defense research instead of wasted on some pomp and circumstance for the president," Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday. "This is not consistent with what the men and women in uniform deserve."

Security was tight following several recent events, including the ongoing situation between Israel and Iran and the protests that took place in Los Angeles last weekend. In addition, security has been on alert following the targeted shooting of two Minnesota state legislators and their spouses earlier in the day.

Trump's parade came hours after hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered across the country in mass protests dubbed "No Kings Day."

People look at a military helicopter with the Capitol in the background, Friday, June 13, 2025, on the National Mall in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

From New York to San Francisco and in small towns, protesters stayed peaceful marching down streets with signs and chants against the administration's policies, including its increased deportation and ICE raids.

Trump brushed off the protests when asked about them Thursday.

"I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved. A king would say I'm not gonna get this," he said. "No, no, we're not a king, we're not a king at all."