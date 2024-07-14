High-profile US shootings involving politicians, public figures over the past 75 years

The country hasn't seen an assassination attempt on a president or a presidential candidate since 1981. That's when President Ronald Reagan was shot in Washington D.C.

Tim McCarthy, the Secret Service agent who took a bullet for Reagan, spoke with ABC7 Saturday night.

The apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump hits close to home for McCarthy.

"This is an attempted assassination of the former president, so this is a very, very serious matter," McCarthy said.

The former Orland Park, Illinois, police chief spent eight years assigned to the Presidential Protective Division in Washington, D.C. In 1981, he was shot in the line of duty while protecting President Ronald Reagan during an assassination attempt.

"It gets pretty tough out there in the campaign trail, but this cannot happen in our country," McCarthy said.

Here is a timeline of the United States' most high-profile shootings involving political and public figures over the last 75 years.