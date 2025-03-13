Trump threatens 200% tariff on all wine, champagne and alcoholic products from EU

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened a 200% tariff on champagne and other alcohol products from the European Union, escalating a global trade war that has roiled markets and stoked recession fears.

The move came a day after the EU announced plans to slap tariffs on $28 billion worth of U.S. goods, including a 50% tariff on whiskey. Those tariffs marked a response to U.S. duties on steel and aluminum imports.

Trump called on the EU to drop its tariff on whiskey, saying the U.S would otherwise "shortly place" a tariff on alcohol products from the EU.

