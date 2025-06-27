Trump touts SCOTUS limiting nationwide injunctions on birthright citizenship order

President Donald Trump took a victory a lap on Friday after the Supreme Court limited nationwide injunctions issued by lower court judges against his executive order to effectively end birthright citizenship.

"This was a big one, wasn't it?" Trump said as he walked into the White House briefing room.

While Trump celebrated the 6-3 court decision as a "monumental win," the justices did not weigh in on whether his executive order is constitutional and allowed legal challenges to continue.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media, Friday, June 27, 2025, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. AP Photo/Manuel Ceneta

Attorney General Pam Bondi acknowledged the justices will rule on the merits of Trump's Day 1 order during their next term, which starts in October.

Trump and Bondi, though, praised the court's conservative majority for limiting a federal judge's power to block a president's policy nationwide. Justice Amy Coney Barrett argued only the Supreme Court can provide such universal relief.

"I was elected on a historic mandate," Trump said from the podium. "In recent months we've seen a handful of radical left judges effectively try to overrule the rightful powers of the president to stop the American people from getting the policies that they've voted for in record numbers. It was a grave threat to democracy."

Trump specifically thanked Barrett, saying she wrote the opinion "brilliantly." Barrett's drawn some ire from conservatives for staking out independent ground and at times breaking with Trump, who appointed her to the bench.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.