Trump to unveil plans for US missile defense shield that could cost billions

President Donald Trump will announce initial plans for the "Golden Dome" missile defense plan, a massive missile shield system meant to protect the United States, at the White House Tuesday afternoon, three U.S. officials confirmed.

Trump will be joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and one official said Gen. Michael Guetlein, the vice chief of space operations, will be there and will be announced as the official leading the department's planning for the ground-based and space-based missile defense system.

