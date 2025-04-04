Tsunami threat for Papua New Guinea after 6.9 magnitude earthquake

A tsunami warning has been issued for Papua New Guinea after a strong 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific island nation, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center.

The earthquake was centered 194 km east of Kimbe, the capital of the province of West New Britain, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It struck Saturday morning local time.

"Hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts," the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said following the quake.

Tsunami waves of 1 to 3 meters are possible along parts of the Papua New Guinea coastline, according to the tsunami threat forecast.

Waves less than 0.3 meters are also possible for the nearby Solomon Islands, according to the forecast.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.