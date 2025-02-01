UNC-CH graduate students, other workers rally for higher pay, open dialogue

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some University of North Carolina graduate students and university staff rallied Friday for a higher living wage on campus.

The group of students and workers gathered to make their voices heard and let Chancellor Lee Roberts know about their demands for higher pay.

Eyewitness News spoke with Trey Anthony, a UNC PhD student and member of the executive board of UE Local 150. It's the North Carolina Public Service Workers Union, a member-run organization made up of thousands of state and city workers.

"We are here rallying for all campus workers, grad students, housekeepers, all staff," Anthony said. "We have a petition with more than 3,000 signatures, I think people are tired of being taken advantage of."

The group is also calling for an open dialogue and more transparency from school administration.

