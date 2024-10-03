Members stunned by imminent closure of UNC Rex Wellness Center in Wakefield: 'Brutal'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Members of the UNC Rex Wellness Center in Wakefield expressed disappointment after learning the facility was closing. They told ABC11 that they were losing access to a workout facility but also a sense of community.

"Brutal. It's like a family," said Marcia Hartwig. "We've made friends here. We talk about kids and grandkids."

On Thursday, all everyone wanted to talk about was that the center was closing.

"The teachers are stunned. They are out of a job and don't know where they will go. The members don't know where they'll go," Hartwig said.

Working out is a big priority for Betty Hubbard, 80, who shows up every day.

"Oh no, this is my favorite place," said Hubbard. "I'm here Monday through Sunday. Yep, I'm a seven-day-a-week person and I am very sad. It's mostly us older folks."

In a statement, UNC Rex said it will close the facility next month.

"UNC Health Rex plans to close its Wellness Center in Wakefield on Nov. 15," UNC Rex. said. "We made this difficult decision after exploring every possible option for this site, including partnerships and finding new ways to boost enrollment. However, the Wakefield Wellness Center never fully recovered from the pandemic and we've exhausted every effort to continue operations. UNC Health Rex is committed to improving health in the Wake Forest region. We will work to repurpose the Wakefield Wellness space for clinical services in the future. That will allow us to focus on our core mission of providing excellent medical care. We will work to repurpose the Wakefield Wellness space for clinical services in the future."

"I'm devastated. I got the news via email couple days ago," said Kimberly McGuire.

She was late to Pilates but made time to express her disappointment before going inside. She is concerned about finding another workout facility.

"I'm too busy with my job to drive an hour to other facilities in Knightdale, Cary or Raleigh," she said.

With only a few weeks until the closing date, members are spending as much time as possible with each other. They hope UNC Rex has a change of heart.

"I sure wish they'd change their mind," said Hubbard.