NCDOT, NC State partner to map unmarked burial sites of former enslaved people

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Department of Transportation and N.C. State University have partnered to map unmarked burial sites belonging to historically marginalized groups.

Unmarked burial sites have been at risk as the state's population keeps growing leading to commercial and residential development. Experts are also concerned that more frequent storms could make it more difficult to identify and preserve these burial sites.

"This partnership is important as it will help in preserving and honoring the heritage of these communities, ensuring that their stories are not forgotten," Tunya Smith, director of NCDOT's Office of Civil Rights, said.

The research project will focus on identifying and mapping Indigenous burial sites, graves of formerly enslaved individuals, and historic African American cemeteries. It is set to commence this summer and continue through 2026.

"Family histories are not confined to county lines. If you have roots in eastern North Carolina, you may find that you have a story to share with this project team," Smith said.

Researchers will begin their work in Edgecombe County to locate and identify cemeteries.