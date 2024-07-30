Unmarked burial sites of slaves and indigenous people to be mapped in NC

On Juneteenth 2024, a headstone was dedicated in the heart of the Widewaters Village community recognizing the 130 enslaved souls resting there who never got to live as free men and women.

On Juneteenth 2024, a headstone was dedicated in the heart of the Widewaters Village community recognizing the 130 enslaved souls resting there who never got to live as free men and women.

On Juneteenth 2024, a headstone was dedicated in the heart of the Widewaters Village community recognizing the 130 enslaved souls resting there who never got to live as free men and women.

On Juneteenth 2024, a headstone was dedicated in the heart of the Widewaters Village community recognizing the 130 enslaved souls resting there who never got to live as free men and women.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Department of Transportation and N.C. State University have partnered to map unmarked burial sites belonging to historically marginalized groups.

Unmarked burial sites have been at risk as the state's population keeps growing leading to commercial and residential development. Experts are also concerned that more frequent storms could make it more difficult to identify and preserve these burial sites.

"This partnership is important as it will help in preserving and honoring the heritage of these communities, ensuring that their stories are not forgotten," Tunya Smith, director of NCDOT's Office of Civil Rights, said.

The research project will focus on identifying and mapping Indigenous burial sites, graves of formerly enslaved individuals, and historic African American cemeteries.

Ensuring that their stories are not forgotten Tunya Smith

It is set to commence this summer and continue through 2026.

"Family histories are not confined to county lines. If you have roots in eastern North Carolina, you may find that you have a story to share with this project team," Smith said.

Researchers will begin their work in Edgecombe County to locate and identify cemeteries.

*Video is from a previous story

RELATED | City destroys historically Black cemetery in Wilson and builds over it: 'Where are the headstones?'

The fight to find out what happened to hundreds of graves at Vick Cemetery in Wilson continues, which includes finding out where the headstones are.

RELATED | Archaeologist: Newly uncovered burial ground for enslaved people in Henderson could have more bodies