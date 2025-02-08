Major routes on I-40 near Clayton and Garner being renamed

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several roadways along Interstate 40 in Johnston County are receiving new names and highway designation numbers.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the changes are part of its redesignation of US 70 Bypass to Interstate 42.

The changes include renaming NC 42 West to Veterans Parkway, US 70 Business to Clayton Boulevard, and a portion of S Lombard Street to Veterans Parkway.

The department said, "The initiative seeks to enhance overall connectivity and stimulate economic growth in the region."

The changes are set to go into effect on Monday, Feb. 10.

