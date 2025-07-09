As U.S. Army cracks down on grooming for soldiers, reactions are mixed

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The U.S. Army says it's becoming stricter about enforcing its grooming policy for service members--stating they are to be clean-shaven while on duty.

The development is garnering mixed reactions.

Ret. MSgt.Travis Jenkins said he backs the measure because he doesn't like how some of today's soldiers present themselves.

"I support it...When I see soldiers now. They do not look well-groomed. They do not look professional," he said.

Servicemembers said the standard has long been held to protect soldiers while wearing gas masks.

The army says it will still allow exemptions for non-religious reasons, as long as servicemembers submit and carry documents outlining medical needs and have permission from a supervising officer. But Dermatologist Dennis Polley said it could be challenging for people of color and those with curly hair.

"The anatomy of the hair follicle in patients who have curly hair and curly beard hair is such that the hair is not straight coming out of the follicle," Polley said. "It's curved, and when modern shaving techniques cut the hair and pull their hair off, it retracts into the follicle and then leaves a sharp edge on the hair and curls back into the wall of the follicle, and it embeds itself. And then it acts foreign body, just like if you had a thorn."

That could lead to razor bumps and serious skin conditions. The army has special guidelines for one of those conditions: Pseudofolliculitis Barbae.

"It's even worse sometimes on the neck. My God, I've had to cut these bumps out, you know, you try to inject them with steroids, you try to free up the trapped hairs," Polley said.

Some vets said they're concerned the move could create an environment that's less welcoming to soldiers with diverse backgrounds. They note that they are more prone to these serious skin conditions from constant shaving.

An Army spokesperson issued a statement to ABC11:

"This is not focused on any specific group; it's about maintaining an Army standard. This directive will help Soldiers meet the standard by requiring leaders to provide education and medical treatment plans. The standard applies equally to all Soldiers. Under the new guidance, commanders may issue an exception to policy for Soldiers with PFB, who will be provided a medical treatment plan to help them manage their condition and meet the grooming standards."