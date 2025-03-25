2 drivers killed in head-on crash involving 2 vehicles in Moore County

With New Year's celebrations just days away, authorities are urging people to take more precautions on the roads.

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were killed Monday afternoon in a head-on crash in Moore County near Cameron.

It happened in the 600 block of U.S. Highway 15-501, just south of Donathan Lane.

Officials said a Chevrolet service truck, which belonged to the Moore County Schools, was traveling northbound. A witness said that's when it began swerving, crossing the center line and hit a Dodge truck traveling southbound.

Two men were killed Monday afternoon in a head-on crash in Moore County near Cameron. Photo | Sandhills Sentinel

It took first responders over an hour to extricate both drivers, cutting the roofs off each truck in the process.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released the identities of either.

