Multiple skiers missing in avalanche outside Salt Lake City in Utah, search underway

There is an active rescue operation underway in Lone Peak outside Salt Lake City in Salt Lake County after three skiers are believed to have been buried by an avalanche in the backcountry.

Officials said a call came in reporting the missing skiers around 10:15 a.m.

Alta Ski Area tells ABC News it has dispatched a ski patroller and avalanche rescue dog to assist with the search and rescue effort.

The avalanche took place in backcountry ski terrain near Alta ski area in Cottonwood Canyon.

Dangerous avalanches are typically rare this late in ski season. Daytime warmth typically stabilizes the snowpack.

But the area recently had over 30 inches of snow. Strong winds and springtime-temperature changes can dramatically impact avalanche conditions, Utah Avalanche Center's Craig Gordon said.

He said that this area on the north side of Lone Peak is steep and technical, complicating rescue efforts.

Officials believe the missing people were experienced backcountry skiers.

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates.



