NICU babies at UNC Children's, Cape Fear Valley Health celebrate Valentine's Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's Valentine's Day and love is in the air in central North Carolina hospitals.

These tiny bundles of joy in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) are all decked out in festive outfits for the holiday.

