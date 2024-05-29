Families to learn about vaping prevention and resources at NCDHHS' event

According to the CDC, vapes -- also known as e-cigarettes -- are the most commonly used tobacco product among middle and high school students.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Calling it a 'fireside chat', the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources will talk Wednesday night about vaping prevention and resources for families across the state.

It's become so common that Attorney General Josh Stein sued one manufacturer of vape products, JUUL, because of their impact on young North Carolinians.

In 2021, JUUL agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million over six years and pledged to change its business practices, including no marketing to people under 21, stronger age verification protocols and no new flavors or nicotine content levels without FDA authorization.

However, CDC also says most teens want to quit vaping.

Organizers of tonight's event said this fireside chat will help parents support families that struggle with the effects of vaping.

Attendees will also hear about signs a teen may be vaping, where help is available, how to discuss the problem with a teen and ways to help someone quit vaping.

Panelists will include state and local experts on vaping prevention and support, as well as a parent with firsthand experience of the consequences of youth vaping:

Shayla Hayes, Youth Engagement Coordinator, Tobacco Prevention and Control Branch, Division of Public Health, NCDHHS

Ray Riordan, Director of Local Policy and Programs, Tobacco Prevention and Control Branch, Division of Public Health, NCDHHS

Tricia Howard, MSN, MHA, PMHNP-BC, Lead Nurse, Durham Public Schools Charlene Zorn, Parent Advocate

The fireside chat will stream live from NC DHHS's social media accounts at 6 p.m. Viewers can submit questions as they watch the live stream.

This event will also include a tele-town hall.