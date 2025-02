Emergency crews respond crash involving Harnett Central High School bus

ANGIER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency officials responded to calls about a crash involving a school bus carrying high school students on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Chesterfield Lake Road and Old Buies Creek Road in Angier.

Harnett County school officials said the bus was carrying 11 students from Harnett Central High School at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

