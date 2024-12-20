Married more than 76 years, the Potters have eaten at same NC restaurant since 1968

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's another lunch rush at Angie's Restaurant in Garner, as servers whir by tables, dropping off dishes and filling up drinks. And while every restaurant has their regulars, there may be no couple whose more at home here than the Potter's.

"Most of it is the love that they show for the people. And on top of that, the food is extra good," said Vernon Potter.

They've been coming here since 1968 when it was under previous ownership. However, they started coming more often after moving closer to the restaurant, once it was opened by current owner Angie Mikus in 2011. Ultimately, it's become a daily stop, often twice a day, including Thursday. By the time we sat down with them, it was the second time they'd eaten here today.

"I had three eggs over light, piece of lean fatback and potatoes," said Vernon of his breakfast order.

Their orders and tables change, but what draws them out of the house does not.

"It's one of the most important assets that we have is that we can mingle with people. You can talk to people, and find out what they're thinking, (of what) you're thinking and a lot of times it's compatible. And by doing that, we have our little family we call it at Angie's," said Vernon.

"I fell in love the minute I saw her. And six months later, I married her," said Vernon.

"We liked singing, and we sang well," said Margaret.

The pair have continued singing together for years, often in church, even showing off their skills inside the restaurant Thursday; the performance drew applause from other diners.

One estimate from population experts states there are currently 1,000 couples in the United States that have reached 75 years of marriage.

"They just have a level of commitment that just isn't prevalent in our culture today. It just shows me that people can be committed to each other. But it takes love and it takes understanding and patience," said Pat Zimmerly, one of the Potter's four children.

Zimmerly said their relationship has served as an important example to model after, valuable for the Potter's twenty-two grandchildren, and now the next generation of great-grandchildren.

"Daddy held her, my mom held her. We just cried. My son and I, my daughter-in-law because the legacy that they bring through me, to my son, to Isla, it's going to impact her life in a positive way," said Pat, referring to her first grandchild who was born earlier this year.

Vernon spent more than 40 years in the North Carolina National Guard, with the family living in New Bern, Rocky Mount, and Raleigh before the couple ultimately retired in Garner. Margaret served as President of the Volunteer Auxiliary at WakeMed, a role that led her to travel the country. Her efforts were recognized in 1999 when she was honored by the Governor's Office.

"Their whole life is just social. And that goes along with church and everything. They just need people in their lives," said Zimmerly.

Now in their nineties, a lot has changed from when they first met.

"A hamburger was 10 cents. A Pepsi-Cola was a nickel, a Baby Ruth Bar was a nickel," said Vernon.

But what's bonded them together - a shared love of family, faith, and helping others - has remained the same.

"Her beauty and her love for me has never changed," said Vernon.

