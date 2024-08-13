WATCH LIVE

Pinehurst couple celebrates 72 years of marriage

Tuesday, August 13, 2024
PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Since 1952, Sandra and Donald Beebe have been joined at the hip.

The couple are celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary this August at Quail Haven Village senior living community in Pinehurst.

The love birds were high school sweethearts, meeting when Sandra was a junior and Don was a sophomore.

Being married since the Truman administration, the Beebes love blossomed with two children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

When asked about their advice for others hoping to have a long and happy marriage, Sandra said, "It's best to be humble," and Don said, "Listen to your wife."

