Fayetteville mayor takes bold stance on tackling youth crime: 'The city is not their babysitter'

Mayor Mitch Colvin said he's willing to do what's necessary to preserve the safety of the Fayetteville community

Mayor Mitch Colvin said he's willing to do what's necessary to preserve the safety of the Fayetteville community

Mayor Mitch Colvin said he's willing to do what's necessary to preserve the safety of the Fayetteville community

Mayor Mitch Colvin said he's willing to do what's necessary to preserve the safety of the Fayetteville community

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin is taking a bold stance on tackling gun violence and youth crime. He said there have been 374 incidents involving children in the first three months of the year, and that is not acceptable.

"I think we're in a critical moment that either we get control of this and take back our community, or we allow this to continue, and I don't think that's an acceptable outcome," Colvin said.

Colvin said he's willing to do what's necessary to preserve the safety of the community. On Monday, he announced several proposals to eliminate gun violence in Fayetteville.

"It could look like maybe there's a warning on the first time, and then it may go up to $1,000 afterward," Colvin said. "The city and law enforcement are not the babysitters of these young people. We certainly want to provide venues for them to enjoy themselves, but it should come with parental supervision.

Colvin said he is bringing the proposal to city council next Monday. The plan is to vote on how they will move forward.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood