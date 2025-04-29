Man charged with murder of 16-year-old girl in Warren County

NORLINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a teenage girl, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded about 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Collins Road in Norlina for a shooting call.

They found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, the sheriff's office arrested Desmond Hargrove, 24, around noon Tuesday.

He was taken into custody without incident and was being held without bond.