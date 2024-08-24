Voter registration forms found scattered in Raleigh, spark security concerns

Dozens of voter registration forms were found scattered along sidewalks and on the street in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Trenice Wright pulled into the driveway of her job Friday afternoon in Raleigh and saw dozens of white forms on the ground.

She took a closer look; they were all voter registration forms.

"I felt bad because...one, people's information is on there. Their addresses are on there," Wright said. "Then, they're assuming that they're registered to vote."

Most of the ones Eyewitness News saw were blank. However, there were three completed.

According to the Board of Elections website, one was invalid and the other two were registered voters. ABC11 was able to contact one of the voters, who did not want to reveal her name.

She said she completed the form with a nonprofit group at the Southgate Plaza Food Lion. She wanted to volunteer and confirm her address change.

The voter said she was concerned her personal information wasn't secure.

"I don't feel good about it," she said. "And there's so much scamming going on right now."

Those living in the area said it was trash day but are still unsure how this happened.

"I am hoping it was an accident," Wright said. "I would hope that someone did not purposely throw these voter registrations out their window or walk past and just throw them."

With this year's high-stakes race to the White House, Wright put the forms in the mailbox for the postal service.

"It makes me very angry," she said. "I have a child -- this will be his first year being able to vote in a presidential election. And if he missed that opportunity, he would be upset, and that would make me upset."

Even with this mishap, the victim is still energized for her civic duty.

"We have to do our job and vote," she said. "I wish I could just pull everybody to the polls."

